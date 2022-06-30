Bosch opens 76-acre smart campus Spark.NXT in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

Bosch on Thursday opened its 76-acre new smart campus Spark.NXT, which can house 10,000 employees, in Bengaluru. The technology and services supplier has invested Rs 800 crore over the last five years in developing the campus that features multiple smart solutions based on security, sustainability and user experience.



Speaking about the new campus, Filiz Albrecht, member of the board of management and director of Industrial Relations at Robert Bosch GmbH, said 8% of net sales are invested in R&D, and this new campus provides associates to focus on the development of user-centric innovations.



Bosch India leveraged its AI, IoT, automation and digitalisation capabilities to develop its smart campus that will also enhance its R&D capabilities. It has also trained over 10,000 employees through a reskilling initiative over the past two years.



Of many user-friendly solutions, Bosch has also deployed an air-quality monitoring solution to constantly monitor key noise and air pollutants, at its new campus.



Soumitra Bhattacharya, managing director of Bosch Limited and president of the Bosch Group, India, said: “Bosch has been part of the transformation in India for the last 100 years, and during this era we have revolutionised the mobility and the ‘beyond mobility’ ecosystem."



He added that with our new Spark.NXT campus, the company continues to invest in smart and sustainable solutions.



Earlier, virtually inaugurating the campus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Bosch came to India as a German company and now it is as much Indian as German. This is a great example of German engineering and Indian energy.”



He added that this campus will take the lead in developing futuristic products and solutions for India and for the world.



Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the company has had its presence in the state for several decades now. "Karnataka, primarily Bengaluru, has been a technology hub and houses the largest number of R&D centres across the globe," he said.



The Bosch Group employs about 402,600 across the world, and in India, there are over 30,000 employees. It has generated consolidated sales of about ₨ 11,781 crore in fiscal year 2021-22 in India.