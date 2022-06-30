STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

BYJU’S group firm lays off 500 employees

The start-up has laid off around 300 employees. Earlier in April, close to 250 employees resigned when the company asked them to return to the office.

Published: 30th June 2022 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | BYJUS YouTube Screengrab)

For representational purpose. (Photo | BYJUS YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Edtech company BYJU’S group companies-WhiteHat Jr and Toppr, together have laid off around 500 employees. This layoff comes at a time when the edtech start-ups are struggling and laying off employees citing cost-cutting measures, realigning business and a capital crunch.

BYJU’S acquired online coding platform WhiteHat Jr in 2020. The start-up has laid off around 300 employees. Earlier in April, close to 250 employees resigned when the company asked them to return to the office.

When asked about the layoff, WhiteHat Jr spokesperson said, to realign with our business priorities, we are optimising our team to accelerate results and best position the business for long-term growth. Another group company of BYJU’S, Toppr, a learning platform, has laid off around 200 employees. Last year, BYJU’S had acquired Toppr for $150 million.

Toppr provides a learning app for kindergarten to K-12 students. On layoff, BYJU’S spokesperson said, “To recalibrate our business priorities and accelerate our long-term growth, we are optimising our teams across our group companies.”

Recently, edtech unicorn Vedantu fired 424 employees, and it is expecting fund shortage in the coming quarters. It said capital will be scarce for the coming quarters. Apart from Vedantu,  FrontRow and Unacademy have also laid off many of its employees. Another edtech start-up Udayy, which started in April 2020 during the pandemic period, has shut down its operations. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Byju's WhiteHat Jr Toppr Edtech
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp