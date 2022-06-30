STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Electric two-wheeler penetration can reach to 100 per cent by FY27, forecasts Niti Aayog

Government of India’s think-tank Niti Aayog has forecast a 100% penetration of electric two-wheelers (e-2W) in the Indian market by FY 2026–27 in case of an ‘optimistic scenario’. 

Published: 30th June 2022 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Electric Vehicles

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government of India’s think-tank Niti Aayog has forecast a 100% penetration of electric two-wheelers (e-2W) in the Indian market by FY 2026–27 in case of an ‘optimistic scenario’. 

Under this scenario, all factors that have a positive influence on the adoption of e-2W have to be present.
The very crucial demand incentive is assumed to be in place throughout the period and the battery cost is assumed to reduce by 8% annually. It is also assumed that the range and power of the vehicle has to be improved by 5% during FY 2024 to FY 2026 and by 10% in FY 2027, the report noted.

Niti Aayog forecast that e-2W sales may cross 2.2 crore units in FY 2028–29 under the ‘optimistic’, ‘same performance’ and ‘battery cost challenged’ scenarios. In case of the ‘incentive-driven’ scenario, in which demand incentive is assumed to continue throughout but with only 2% reduction of battery cost annually and no improvement in range and performance, the e-2W sale will touch around 55 lakh unit and at a market penetration of 21.86% by FY 2031

In the least favorable ‘challenged diffusion’ scenario, a maximum market penetration of only 5.82% will be achieved by FY 2024. This will be followed by a decline due to removal of demand incentive.
Total e-2W sales in FY 2022 stood at around 2.31 lakh units, up 460% over FY21 sales. However, its penetration was around 2% in total 2-wheelers sales. Major research firms in India believe that EV penetration will reach 15-20% in total 2Ws by FY 2026 in terms of sales.

Two-wheeler sales in India to get a leg up
e-2W sales in FY 2022 stood at 2.31 lakh units, up 460% over FY21. Its penetration was nearly 2% of 2-wheelers sales. Major research firms in India believe EV penetration to reach 15-20% by FY 2026 in terms of sales

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Electric Vehicles EV Niti Aayog
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp