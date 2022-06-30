STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India exports 1.8 million tonnes of wheat in two months

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has exported 1.8 million tonnes of wheat to countries like Afghanistan, Myanmar, Sudan and Yemen in the past two months. Several nations across the globe have been hit by severe food crisis following the protracted Ukraine conflict.

“India has been providing financial assistance as well as supplying food grains to countries which are impacted by the Ukraine conflict. We have exported 1.8 million tonnes of wheat to countries in need including Afghanistan, Myanmar, Sudan and Yemen in the past two months. We are also helping our neighbour, Sri Lanka, in ensuring their food security,” said R Ravindra, Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the UN. He was speaking at a UN Security Council briefing on Ukraine.

He also said India is increasing fertiliser production and focusing on its availability. “Similar efforts should be made to ensure availability in the global supply of fuel to commensurate with the demand,” Ambassador Ravindra added.

Voicing concern over reports of civilian deaths in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, India said that civilian infrastructure in urban areas have become easy targets in armed conflict. “India remains deeply concerned over the situation in Ukraine.

Reports of deaths of civilians in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict are deeply disturbing and in this regard, we express our grave concern. Critical civilian infrastructure in urban areas have become easy targets in situations of conflict,” Ravindra said. The diplomat further reiterated the importance of the UN guiding principles of humanitarian assistance.

