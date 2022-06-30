STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maruti Suzuki launches updated Brezza, starting price at Rs 7.99 lakhs

The updated compact SUV had already received 45,000 plus bookings, indicating a long waiting period.

Published: 30th June 2022 03:33 PM

New Brezza

The new Brezza comes at a time when Maruti Suzuki is facing tough competition from South Korean car makers Hyundai and Kia.(Photo | Twitter, @MSArenaOfficial)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki  on Thursday announced the launch of its updated compact SUV - Brezza at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh that goes up to Rs 13.96 lakh for the top end variant. Before the official launch of the SUV, the car had already received 45,000 plus bookings, indicating a long waiting period. 

Speaking at the launch,  Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "The most loved compact SUV, Brezza with over 7,50,000 delighted customers, has ruled the sales charts by consistently being among the top 10 best-selling passenger vehicles. Brezza has very well captured the imagination of customers who are looking for a stylish SUV to match their personality...We are confident that customers will appreciate the All New Brezza and it will be a blockbuster once again."
The SUV is powered by Next-Gen K-series 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid System.  Progressive Smart Hybrid is an advanced technology that comes with a dual battery setup including a lithium-ion battery. It enhances driving performance, increases fuel efficiency and reduces emissions.
The all-new Brezza promises a fuel efficiency of upto 20.15 km/l. It comes with an advanced six-speed automatic transmission with steering-mounted Paddle Shifters and a 5-speed manual transmission.
Features wise, the new Brezza has an electric sunroof, 22.86cm SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment system with 
HD display, wireless charging dock, 360 degree view camera among others. It also gets 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist and other standard safety feature
