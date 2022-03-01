STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Hyundai Motor India's total sales fall 14 per cent in February

The company had sold 61,800 units in the same month last year, Hyundai Motor India said in a statement.

Published: 01st March 2022 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

The logo of Hyundai Motor

The logo of Hyundai Motor. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday reported a 14 per cent decline in total sales at 53,159 units in February.

The company had sold 61,800 units in the same month last year, Hyundai Motor India said in a statement.

Domestic sales were down 14.6 per cent to 44,050 units last month as against 51,600 units in February 2021. Exports declined by 10.7 per cent to 9,109 units last month as compared to 10,200 units in the year-ago period, the auto major said.

"As the industry continues to grapple with the semiconductor shortage situation, the company along with its partners is continuously exploring alternatives to ensure customers can take delivery of their most loved Hyundai cars at the earliest," it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyundai Motor
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp