Maruti Suzuki sees marginal increase in production in February

Production of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso models stood at 24,285 units last month, compared to 28,213 units a year ago.

Published: 02nd March 2022

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India (File Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said its production witnessed a marginal increase last month.

In a regulatory filing, the auto major reported total production of 1,69,692 units in February, compared to 1,68,180 units in the same month last year.

"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month," it added.

MSI said total passenger vehicle production stood at 1,65,672 units last month, against 1,65,783 units in February last year.

Production of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso models stood at 24,285 units last month, compared to 28,213 units a year ago.

Manufacturing of compact cars, comprising WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Dzire, however, increased to 95,968 units from 91,091 units in February 2021, MSI said.

Production of utility vehicles -- Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 -- increased to 33,191 units last month from 32,501 units in the corresponding month of 2021.

The company reported a drop in the production of its Eeco van at 9,189 units last month, compared to 12,035 units in February 2021.

Production of the company's light commercial vehicle Super Carry increased to 4,020 units last month, as against 2,397 units in February last year, it added.

