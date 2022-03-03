STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
February trade deficit widens to $21 billion: Commerce Ministry 

India’s merchandise trade deficit grew to $21.19 billion in February, according to a data released by commerce ministry on Wednesday. 

Published: 03rd March 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s merchandise trade deficit grew to $21.19 billion in February, according to a data released by commerce ministry on Wednesday. The trade deficit shrunk to five-month low to $17.42 in January 2022 while in December 2021 it was $21.68 billion. Overall, the countrys merchandise export in the month of February 2022 was $33.81 billion, an increase of 22.36% over $27.63 billion in February 2021. 

The merchandise export in April 2021-February 2022 was $374.05 billion, an increase of 45.80% over $256.55 billion in April 2020-February 2021 and an increase of 28.16% over $291.87 billion in April 2019-February 2020. 

India’s merchandise import in February 2022 was $55.01 billion, an increase of 34.99% over $40.75 billion in February 2021. The merchandise import in April 2021-February 2022 was $550.12 billion, an increase of 59.21% over $345.54 billion in April 2020-February 2021.

