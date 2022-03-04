STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BMW rolls out 1,00,000th locally produced units from Chennai plant

The company's Chennai plant has rolled out the 1,00,000th locally produced units in the country, the automaker said in a statement.

Published: 04th March 2022

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: German luxury carmaker BMW on Friday said its Chennai-based manufacturing plant has crossed one lakh cumulative production milestone.

The company's Chennai plant has rolled out the 1,00,000th locally produced unit in the country, the automaker said in a statement. A BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition has received this special badge, it added.

"It is a day of great joy and pride for us as the 1,00,000th 'Made-in-India' car drives out of our assembly lines. This accomplishment is a result of the team's hard work, efficiency, and consistency which ensures that every BMW or MINI car locally produced here in Chennai is of the same international quality standards as any other BMW plant across the world," BMW Group Plant Chennai Managing Director Thomas Dose noted.

The increased localisation of up to 50 per cent and a robust collaboration with local supplier partners has created more value for everyone in the ecosystem, he added.

BMW Group Plant Chennai started operations on March 29, 2007 and is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. The company has continuously increased the number of its locally produced car models.

Currently, 13 models including 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series, 3 Series Gran Limousine are locally produced in India. Other locally produced models are M340i, 5 Series, 6 Series Gran Turismo,7 Series, X1, X3, X4, X5, X7, and MINI Countryman.

