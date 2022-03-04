STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Live tutoring start-up Filo raises USD 23 million funding

Instant live tutoring platform Filo on Thursday raised $23 million in Series A round, which was led by Anthos Capital.

Published: 04th March 2022 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

USD

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Instant live tutoring platform Filo on Thursday raised $23 million in Series A round, which was led by Anthos Capital.

The start-up claims that this is the largest Series A round in the Indian edtech space. The round also saw participation from existing investor Better Capital along with GSV and Sapling Capital, among others.

The funds will be used primarily for product development, expanding the team, tapping new categories, and scaling its tutor base across the country. Founded by Imbesat Ahmad (IIT Kharagpur), Shadman Anwer (IIT Delhi) and Rohit Kumar (IIT Kharagpur), Filo has more than 1.5 million downloads and over 3,50,000 monthly active users. It is present in more than 15 countries and has over 40,000 tutors on the platform.

Imbesat Ahmad, Founder and CEO of Filo said, “This round of funding will give exponential pace to an already hyper-growth trajectory of Filo and help us scale the tech and innovation opportunities.”

In the next year, the platform plans to onboard over 2 lakh tutors across India and conduct 2 mn live classes every day. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Filo
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp