Live tutoring start-up Filo raises USD 23 million funding

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Instant live tutoring platform Filo on Thursday raised $23 million in Series A round, which was led by Anthos Capital.

The start-up claims that this is the largest Series A round in the Indian edtech space. The round also saw participation from existing investor Better Capital along with GSV and Sapling Capital, among others.

The funds will be used primarily for product development, expanding the team, tapping new categories, and scaling its tutor base across the country. Founded by Imbesat Ahmad (IIT Kharagpur), Shadman Anwer (IIT Delhi) and Rohit Kumar (IIT Kharagpur), Filo has more than 1.5 million downloads and over 3,50,000 monthly active users. It is present in more than 15 countries and has over 40,000 tutors on the platform.

Imbesat Ahmad, Founder and CEO of Filo said, “This round of funding will give exponential pace to an already hyper-growth trajectory of Filo and help us scale the tech and innovation opportunities.”

In the next year, the platform plans to onboard over 2 lakh tutors across India and conduct 2 mn live classes every day.