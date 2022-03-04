STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Smart Power India, Adani Solar to promote solar energy usage in rural areas of 4 states

While SPI is a subsidiary of the US-based The Rockefeller Foundation, Adani Solar is the solar photovoltaic manufacturing arm of Adani Group.

Published: 04th March 2022 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Image of solar panels used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

Image of solar panels used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Smart Power India (SPI) on Friday announced partnering with Adani Solar to encourage solar energy usage in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

While SPI is a subsidiary of the US-based The Rockefeller Foundation, Adani Solar is the solar photovoltaic manufacturing arm of Adani Group.

In a statement, SPI said it "has signed a non-financial and non-commercial memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Adani Solar in a bid to ensure equitable access to last-mile electricity and encourage energy transition in the rural areas of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha states".

The MoU aims at promoting the usage of solar rooftop panels and achieving five megawatts (MW) of solar deployment through Adani Solar's channel partners in rural and peri-urban areas of the said states, it said.

SPI Chief Executive Officer Jaideep Mukerji said, "We are excited to partner with Adani Solar and optimistic that their world-leading expertise in renewable energy will be a tremendous amplifier for SPI's mission of creating C&I (commercial and industrial) ecosystem across the nation."

Adani Solar Head (Retail) Cecil Augustine said, "We have a huge network of channel partners who will benefit from SPI's vast experience and field expertise in furthering the adoption of renewable energy models like rooftop solar."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Smart Power India Adani Solar Solar energy Usage rural Peri-Urban Areas Rockefeller Foundation Rooftop Panels
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp