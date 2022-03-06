STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Costlier crude oil pushing up raw material prices: Jindal Steel & Power MD 

'As the oil prices are going up, the freight rates are also moving in an upward direction impacting the cost of raw materials'

Published: 06th March 2022 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

VR Sharma, V R Sharma

Jindal Steel and Power Managing Director VR Sharma. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: There is a need to control energy prices across the globe as rising crude oil rates, amid the Ukraine-Russia conflict, are making raw materials costlier for the steel industry, according to a top industry executive.

On the ongoing conflict between the two countries, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) Managing Director V R Sharma said, "It is a very unfortunate situation. Some oil companies are taking advantage of the situation. Respective governments across the world can keep price control as everything is run by energy.

"As the oil prices are going up, the freight rates are also moving in an upward direction impacting the cost of raw materials," he told PTI.

Sharma said that before the conflict between Russia and Ukraine began, the oil prices were at USD 90 a barrel.

The rates are now trading near 120 USD a barrel and there is a projection that it would reach USD 180 a barrel in a few days.

As oil prices have gone up, freight rates of cargo ships, which currently stand at USD 20,000 a day, are likely to reach USD 30,000 per day. Similarly, coal prices are also rising.

Coking coal has breached the USD 550-a-tonne mark, from USD 250 a tonne before the crisis began. India meets 85 per cent of its coking coal requirement from imports.

Besides coking coal, iron ore is another key raw material used in steel making by companies in India.

"Iron ore has also moved up. NMDC (the country's largest iron ore producer) has increased the prices twice. The current price is Rs 10,000 a tonne lump. Because of it, sponge iron and pig iron is also high. Energy prices are main reason behind all this," he said.

Such developments, he said, will have an impact on the production cost of steel.

According to industry sources, domestic steel makers have already hiked the prices of hot-rolled coil (HRC) and TMT bars by up to Rs 5,000 per tonne as the supply chain is being impacted amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

According to them, the prices have been increased in the past few days and are expected to go up further in the coming weeks with the crisis deepening between the two countries.

After the price revision, a tonne of HRC will cost around Rs 66,000, while the buyers will get TMT bars for about Rs 65,000 per tonne.

HRC and TMT bars are used in industries such as auto, appliances, construction, and real estate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Crude oil Energy price Ukraine-Russia conflict Jindal Steel and Power Ltd
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp