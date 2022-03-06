Were ex-CEO of NSE Chitra Ramkrishna and Anand Subramanian planning to turn neighbours?

R Rajesh Kumar By

The Chitra Ramkrishna-Anand Subramanian tale gets curiouser and curiouser by the day.

The New Indian Express had recently reported that Chitra, ex-CEO and MD of NSE, sold a 2081-square-feet flat in one of Chennai's prized localities to the wife of Anand, whom she had parachuted into the position of unofficial NSE No 2. The Anands had been living in this apartment well before the sale formally took place on February 23, 2021.

Now it has been confirmed that Chitra turned buyer of a 5283-square-feet plot nearby, exactly two months later on April 23, 2021. Anand, as mentioned in the earlier report, had been supervising the construction of an almost 6000-square-feet two-storeyed villa here.

Six years after Anand's forced exit and Chitra's resignation from the NSE and four years after an EY forensic audit named Anand as the Himalayan baba, were the two planning to turn neighbours? Guruguhakripa, the grand villa that is coming up, might have been holding answers to more than just that question. The house also is testimony to the abiding bonds between Anand's family and Chitra.

Chitra bought this plot, which commanded a market value of Rs 12.9 crore according to official records. But for people in the vicinity, it was Anand who was calling the shots. The only concession in authority he made were the repeated assertions that this property and the villa happened to be in the name of his wife Sunitha Anand's “cousin sister”. Yes, the very same Sunitha whom Chitra said was a "good friend" and the person through whom she knew Anand, according to the 190-page SEBI report.

Interestingly, no one recollects seeing any inspections being carried out. It must be remembered though that the transaction happened at a time when India was hit by the Delta wave. Anand was said to have enquired about another property across the road diagonally opposite to the plot that was bought. The next everyone knew was when construction began a few months later.

"It all happened very quickly. The old house The Peak was well built, around 20 years old. It was a rather good place. The decision seemed to have already been made. The house was pulled down and then a gate in the property was sealed as it was not vaastu compliant. A little while later, work on this building kicked off," a neighbour said.

During one conversation, Anand said everything was being done by the book, insisting "I don't intend paying anyone an extra paisa". The relatively fast pace at which the construction was proceeding, however, came as a surprise to many Colony residents.

Anand was quoted as saying that he planned to use the place for poojas. He also reportedly said he had contemplated building a cowshed within but then the idea was dropped considering the hassles involved in keeping cows in the city.

The actual plan reveals a modern villa replete with all amenities.

Top talent was roped in.

One of the city's best architects was put in charge. The soil report was generated early in July. A structural consultant was also approached. The drawings were sent for reviews to the client on August 18 and September 7. Construction of the villa that has a pooja room almost as big as the hall, a lounge (family TV room), gym and an EB room to house the generator among other provisions began in the month of October.

The rains in November brought work to a halt. The project resumed with renewed vigour in December. It continues in full swing now.

With inputs from Sunish P Surendran.

