STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Budget announcements, PLI are efforts in making country self-sufficient: Goyal

He also said India is hoping to use its livestock base to produce energy in the days to come.

Published: 07th March 2022 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The budget announcements and steps like production linked incentive (PLI) scheme are efforts in making the country self-sufficient and achieve sustainable development, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

He also said India is hoping to use its livestock base to produce energy in the days to come.

"Our budget, both last year and this year, and the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' programme including our PLI scheme are efforts in our direction towards becoming self-sufficient and also our commitment towards a sustainable future for India," he said addressing an interactive session on environment at the India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

India is promoting a number of startups that are working on sustainability, he added.

The minister called upon climate warriors to focus on three fronts - decouple growth from carbon emissions; "adopt climatepreneurship" (climate plus entrepreneurship) and make it a mission, and begin such initiatives at home.

Greater industry participation, investments in renewable energy and increased thrust on hydrogen or electric vehicles need to be taken up, he suggested.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi PLI scheme Piyush Goyal Aatmanirbhar Bharat
India Matters
Former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna. (File Photo)
CBI to produce former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in local Special court
Disha Mannur
Meet Disha Mannur: Belagavi’s daughter-in-law flies Air India's Ukraine evacuation flight 
A militia man stands at a checkpoint set up on a road heading to the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
'Don't break our hopes': Indian students at Ukraine continue to face hardships as fighting gets intense
Fund was collected from the villagers and the bridge was erected by investing nearly Rs one lakh. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand villagers build bridge through crowdfunding to make educational institutes reachable for kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp