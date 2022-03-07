Double whammy? NSE cash segment faces glitch as markets go down

By Express News Service

The NSE cash segment is facing a glitch in morning trades shortly after markets gapped down, Monday morning.

The Nifty price has been static at 15785.40, down 2.83%, for the past many minutes until 10.25 am IST.

According to a spokesperson from NSE " “Trading in all segments is functioning normally. However, NIFTY and BANKNIFTY indices are intermittently not getting broadcasted. The Exchange is working on resolving the issue and shall keep the members informed.”

The BSE Sensex meanwhile was trading down 3% at 52632. The derivatives rates on NSE were however working fine.

The markets earlier opened down 2.3% after crude oil hit the 10% upper circuit briefly above $130 a barrel. The setup looks weak and the Nifty could test 15500, going forward.