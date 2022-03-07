STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Microsoft to set-up 4th data centre at Hyderabad

Citing data from research firm IDC, Microsoft India president said Microsoft datacenters in India contributed USD 9.5 billion revenue to the economy between 2016 and 2020.

Published: 07th March 2022 02:30 PM

Microsoft

For representational purpose. (File Image | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IT company Microsoft on Monday said it will set up its fourth data centre in India at Hyderabad and expects to make it operational by 2025.

The company will set-up the data centre at Hyderabad, which comes in addition to the existing three facilities located in Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai.

"It will be the largest data centre that we will have in India going forward. We are setting it up in Hyderabad. Typically it takes 24 months to create an infrastructure like that. The target date for the operationalisation of this data centre will be 2025," Microsoft India president Anant Maheshwari told reporters while sharing details of the data centre.

He said that Microsoft has doubled data centre capacity in India. "It is a continuous investment. It (Hyderabad data centre) will not be largest from Day 1 but it will become largest over a period of time," Maheshwari said.

Citing data from research firm IDC, he said Microsoft datacenters in India contributed USD 9.5 billion revenue to the economy between 2016 and 2020.

Besides GDP impact, the IDC report estimated 1.5 million jobs were added to the economy, including 169,000 new skilled IT jobs.

