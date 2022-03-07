STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi to address webinar on Budget by Finance Ministry on March 8

To facilitate efficient and speedy implementation of budget announcements, the Government of India is holding a series of webinars across various key sectors, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a webinar on Tuesday on Budget 2022-23 with a focus on ways to accelerate the pace of growth, according to an official release.

To facilitate efficient and speedy implementation of budget announcements, the Government of India is holding a series of webinars across various key sectors, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The objective is to brainstorm with experts from the public and the private sectors, academia, and industry and identify strategies on how best to move forward towards implementation of various issues under different sectors, it said.

As part of this series, it said, post-budget webinar with title 'Financing for growth and aspirational economy' is being organised by the Finance Ministry on March 8.

"In participation at the highest level, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a special address during the inaugural session. The webinar involves participation from 16 ministries, NITI Aayog, Capacity Building Commission, and State Governments."

"It will also include participation from regulators like RBI, SEBI, IFSCA, IRDAI, NABARD, GIFT City, Industry associations, and Subject Matter Experts/ Investor community," it said.

The webinar will have five breakaway sessions on themes of financing of infrastructure; financing sectors with high employment potential; creating enablers of infrastructure; navigating the digital opportunity for banking and finance, and climate and sustainable finance and financing for sunrise sectors.

"Through the webinar, the Ministry of Finance seeks to get valuable inputs on ways to accelerate the pace and achieve the agenda of the themes. By leveraging stakeholders' expertise and experience, an action plan for effective implementation of growth reforms will be catalyzed," it said.

