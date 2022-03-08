STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Axis Bank rolls out 'HouseWorkIsWork' initiative; to bring educated women to workforce

The intent behind this initiative is to give these women the confidence that they are employable, they have skills and they can fit in various job roles in a bank.

Published: 08th March 2022

Axis Bank

Axis Bank (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Urban educated women's participation in the workforce still not at desired levels, Axis Bank has kicked off the 'HouseWorkIsWork' initiative, offering opportunities to those who want to rejoin the professional space.

The intent behind this initiative is to give these women the confidence that they are employable, they have skills and they can fit in various job roles in a bank and it is about getting these women back to work, Axis Bank President and Head (HR) Rajkamal Vempati said in an interaction on the bank's recent hiring initiative - 'HouseWorkIsWork'.

She said it is a challenge for a large organisation like Axis Bank to hire right and skilled people and 'HouseWorkIsWork' is the bank's way of exploring beyond the tried templates.

"This is one way of saying that we move beyond the templates and be open to hiring different kinds of people. It is also about the women who have not participated in the workforce. The point to be highlighted is that the urban educated Indian women are not there much in the workforce and this is about getting these women to the workforce," Vempati said.

Citing an example, she said the idea of 'HouseWorkIsWork' bloomed from one interesting and innovative resume of one such latest hiree Pallavi Sharma, who beautifully put her various job roles at home akin to those at professional organisations.

Pallavi's resume introduces her as an employee at 'Sharma Residence' in roles such as head multiple projects (finance and HR; DE&I, learning and development; facilities and employee engagement) and these are all the roles she plays while managing her household, finances and raising kids, among others.

This pushed the bank to not only rethink about their hiring heuristics but also take steps to bring about a paradigm shift in people's mindsets about the valuable work undertaken by homemakers instead of categorising that as a break, Vempati said.

Axis Bank has been receiving encouraging participation from women across the country for these job offers ranging from freelancers, customer care executives, IT professionals, human resources, CSR and others that can keep women employed or regain work. "There are many women who want to come full time, so it extends to all formats of work not only GIG-A, including women who want to come and work in branches," said the HR head of the lender.

GIG-A-Opportunities is Axis Bank's new platform for alternative work models to attract the finest talent, with a promise of growth with flexibility, diversity and inclusivity. She said that given the overwhelming response, of over 3,000 resumes received, the bank has pushed the cap to hire more over time.

On the salary part, Axis Bank will pay such joinees as per their suitability to the job, skill-set and experience. The price of the job is more important, and the employee benefits will be at par with the regular employees, Vempati added.

