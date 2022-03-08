STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fuel prices touch Dollar 139 USD per barrel, highest in 14 years  

As the US and European countries are mulling to ban Russian Oil imports, the Brent Crude Oil on Monday touched $139.13 per barrel for a brief period. 

Fuel, petrol

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As the US and European countries are mulling to ban Russian Oil imports, the Brent Crude Oil on Monday touched $139.13 per barrel for a brief period. The Brent crude was trading at $139.13 while the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) hit $130.50 on Monday.

The price has been on rise ever since Russia started military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, and it rose around 33%  per barrel. Experts believe the price is going to hike further and may soon breach the all-time low level reached in 2008 due to economic depression. The all-time high of $147.50 per barrel crude price was reported in July 2008. 

At home, the hike in international price is going to widen the current account deficit and may widen by $14-15 billion (0.4% of GDP) for every $10/bbl rise in the average price of the Indian crude basket.

As per a rating agency ICRA, if the price averages $130/bbl in FY2023, then the current deficit will widen to 3.2% of GDP, crossing 3% for the first time in a decade. 

“We expect the Indian current account deficit to widen to 3.2% of GDP in FY2023 if the crude oil price averages $130/bbl, crossing 3% for the first time in a decade. We expect the $-` cross rate to trade in a range of 76.0-79.0/$ until the conflict subsides. Moreover, the 10-year G-sec yield is likely to range between 7.0-7.4% in H1 FY2023, with the looming increase in supply,” said a report by ICRA.

