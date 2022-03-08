STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

IOC signs pact with APSEZ to expand crude oil volumes at Mundra Port 

According to the statement, IOCL is raising the capacity at its Panipat refinery by 66 per cent to 25 million metric tonne per annum (MMPTA) to meet India's rapidly growing energy requirements.

Published: 08th March 2022 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Oil Corporation

Image used for representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with Indian Oil towards augmentation of the latter's crude oil volumes at Mundra.

APSEZ in a statement said Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOCL) shall expand its existing crude oil tank farm at APSEZ's Mundra Port, thus enabling it to handle and blend additional 10 mmtpa crude oil at Mundra. This will support IOCL's expansion of its Panipat refinery in Haryana, the statement added.

According to the statement, IOCL is raising the capacity at its Panipat refinery by 66 per cent to 25 million metric tonne per annum (MMPTA) to meet India's rapidly growing energy requirements.

CEO and Whole Time Director of APSEZ Karan Adani said as IOCL's trusted long-term partner, APSEZ is well equipped to handle the additional 10 MMPTA crude oil at the company's existing single buoy mooring (SBM) at Mundra.

The statement said IOCL, which accounts for nearly half of India's petroleum products' market share, has a refining capacity of 80.55 MMPTA and over 15,000 km of pipeline network.

Part of IOCL's current crude oil requirement of 15 MMPTA for its Panipat refinery is handled at the SBM of Mundra Port, it added.

IOCL is operating a crude oil tank farm in an exclusive area in Adani's Mundra Special Economic Zone, consisting of 12 tanks with a total capacity of 720,000 kilolitres. APSEZ is a part of the globally diversified Adani Group.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IOC APSEZ Mundra Port Crude Oil Agreement
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp