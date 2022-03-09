STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

CBI questions Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy's Ajay Shah in NSE co-location case

Shah was reportedly questioned by CBI on Sunday and will be called in again, said a source privy to the development.

Published: 09th March 2022 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy board member Ajay Shah

Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy board member Ajay Shah (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The CBI, which arrested Chitra Ramkrishna, former MD & CEO of NSE on March 6, has recently questioned Ajay Shah, board member of Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), besides focusing on the alleged role of one Infotech Financials and brokers such as OPG Securities in the colocation scam between 2009 and 2013.

Shah was reportedly questioned by CBI on Sunday and will be called in again, said a source privy to the development. A CBI official and Ajay Shah were not immediately available for comment.

The federal investigative agency has alleged that Chitra had facilitated the passing on of NSE’s "confidential" trading data to Shah and Infotech Financials, knowing fully well that the latter provided algorithmic software, christened Chanakya, to brokers on NSE and that there was an inherent conflict of interest as one of the directors of Infotech Financials is the wife of Suprabhat Lala, SVP, NSE, besides being Shah's sister-in-law.

Brokers like OPG used this algorithmic software while allegedly manipulating the server architecture in NSE's colocation facilities to gain undue advantage over other brokers. The architecture was such that tick by tick (TBT) price feeds were disseminated sequentially to brokers in the NSE's colo facilities.

However, OPG allegedly colluded with the NSE data centre to be among the first three to access the TBT server and accessed the secondary server of the exchange where the low load ensured it received information seconds before other brokers.

Passing on of trading data

The investigative agency alleged Chitra facilitated the passing on of NSE's "confidential" trading data to Shah & Infotech Financials, knowing the latter provided algorithmic software to brokers on NSE

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajay Shah CMIE Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy OPG Securities
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp