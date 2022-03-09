STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Entrepreneur, author, and TEDx Speaker -  Avinash Chate is on roll

Currently, he is researching for his next book 'Star@india.inc' which will be published soon.

Published: 09th March 2022 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Avinash Chate is a young entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and best-selling author. He is also a business and leadership consultant, who has presented more than 1000 seminars on a varied range of topics to college students and corporate executives. Chate is also the founder and owner of two firms ABC Trainings and The Future Corporate and Business Coaching.

Avinash was born in a traditional Maharashtrian family in Latur. He is a classic example of parental and peer pressure to perform well academically to make a better life for oneself. Although Chate is an M.Tech, he flunked twice during his academic span - once in Class 12 and later in third year of his Civil Engineering for low attendance. But he took this setback to his stride and completed his education and expanded his knowledge.

Chate is an avid reader and an eloquent speaker. His knowledge is not constrained to his educational stream. Apart from proficiency in 20 CAD-CAM software he also has in-depth understanding of various managerial subjects and entrepreneurial strategies. He has developed and fine-tuned his skill to share this knowledge and make a connection with his audience to motivate them in creating winning strategies to achieve their goals.

Chate’s journey as a speaker started in 2014 when he began seminars on technical/technological topics for engineering students. He realised the immense potential of sharing knowledge with finesse and the power of public speaking. Gradually he expanded his knowledge to various other fields resulting in covering more topics and different audiences. Within a year, he delivered 253 seminars on a vast range of topics. Gradually he was invited by the corporates to address their teams to empower their brands and strengthen the corporate structure with desired changes.

In 2019, Chate compiled all his knowledge, experience, and tools in a book named ‘The Winning Edge’ which is one of the best-selling books in the non-fictional category. He has received several accolades and recognition for his excellence in his profession. He is one of the youngest TEDx speakers. He has been awarded as the Star Motivational Speaker by Life Star National Awards in 2018 and Best Motivational and Leadership Coach by Sakal Media Group in 2019.

Currently, he is researching for his next book 'Star@india.inc' which will be published soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp