STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

NCLAT stays liquidation of Ballarpur Industries, asks panel to reconsider fresh resolution plan

Finquest Financial, which had appealed against the liquidation order, argued before the NCLAT that while the order of liquidation was made on 25 January 2022.

Published: 09th March 2022 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Ballarpur Industries

Ballarpur Industries headquarters in Delhi (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has stayed liquidation of Ballarpur Industries Ltd (BILT), and ordered the committee of creditors (CoC) to reconsider the revised resolution plan submitted by Finquest Financial Solutions within six weeks.

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had on 25 January 2022 ordered liquidation of Gautam Thapar-owned BILT after the CoC rejected the only resolution plan submitted by Finquest Financial Solution, one of the financial creditors.

Staying the liquidation order, the appellate tribunal said that it is of the view that ends of justice be served in issuing direction to the CoC to reconsider the Revised Resolution Plan within a period of six weeks from today. "It goes without saying that resolution professional should convene a meeting of CoC for reconsideration of the revised plan forthwith," said the bench of Justice Alok Bhushan.

Finquest Financial, which had appealed against the liquidation order, argued before the NCLAT that while the order of liquidation was made on 25 January 2022, the order was uploaded on NCLT website only on 22 February.  In the meanwhile, the resolution applicant had submitted its revised plan on 7th February.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ballarpur Industries NCLAT Finquest Financial Solutions NCLT
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp