STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Pipavav Shipyard may be sold by March 10; lenders stare at 90-95% haircut

The lenders are currently voting on bids by Hazel Mercantile-Swan Energy consortium and Navin Jindal-owned JSPL.

Published: 09th March 2022 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Pipavav Shipyard

Pipavav Shipyard

By Shahid Faridi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s largest drydock Pipavav Shipyard is likely to be sold by March 10 this year at a price that would require the lenders to take a 90-95% haircut. Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd (RNEL), the present owner of Pipavav Shipyard, has been undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) since January 2020.

The lenders are currently voting on bids by Hazel Mercantile-Swan Energy consortium and Navin Jindal-owned JSPL. The voting on proposals of these two companies started on February 25, 2022 and is likely to end around March 10, 2022.

Sources said the net present value of Hazel-Swan plan is estimated around Rs 1,200 crore and that of JSPL is around Rs 700 crore. RNEL owes Rs 12,400 crore to lenders. Hence, total recovery for the lenders under the Hazel- Swan plan would be 9.8% and under JSPL plan 5.6%, resulting in a haircut of 90% to 95% for lenders. Sources said some lenders had raised the issue of eligibility of one of the bidders -- Hazel-Swan consortium.

Swan Energy, owned by Mumbai-based businessman Nikhil Merchant, holds 74% stake in the special purpose vehicle set up with Hazel Mercantile to bid for RNEL. According to reports, Nikhil Merchant was a director on the board of the Navi Mumbai Smart City Infrastructure Ltd, which has defaulted on bank loans and those loans have been classified as a non performing asset (NPA) by the banks.

Merchant was on the board of this company from 2015 to till December 2021, and he resigned much after submitting the resolution plan for Pipavav Shipyard. Similarly, the question of eligibility of Minesh Shah, a director on the Board of Hazel Mercantile Limited, was also raised by some lenders. Shah reportedly continues on the board of various companies of HDIL Limited, another wilful defaulter. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pipavav Shipyard India’s largest drydock RNEL Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp