Raymond names Sunil Kataria as CEO of Lifestyle Business

The Lifestyle Business is the flagship vertical of Raymond Group which includes branded textiles, garments, shirting, retail, and apparel verticals.

Published: 09th March 2022 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Sunil Kataria, CEO, SAARC, GCPL. ( File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leading textile and apparels firm Raymond on Wednesday said it has appointed Sunil Kataria as the CEO of its lifestyle business.

The Mumbai-based company said it has strengthened its leadership team by on-boarding the seasoned professional reckoned for leading large-scale business transformations and creating strong consumer brands in India and Southeast Asia.

In his new role, Kataria will be responsible for steering the next phase of growth by driving the digital agenda and strengthening the brand's presence in domestic and international markets.

"At Raymond, we believe in having industry's finest talent that resonates with our vision to create a future-ready organisation. During the last few years, we have been making stronger strides and creating brands and retail experiences for our loyal and new-age consumers," Raymond Chairman & Managing Director Gautam Hari Singhania said in a regulatory filing.

Kataria's role will be pivotal in driving the ongoing transformation to create a future-ready entity that intersperses digital and physical experiences while infusing freshness to product portfolio to drive growth, the company stated.

During his earlier stint as the CEO of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Kataria managed the business operations of India and Southeast Asia.

