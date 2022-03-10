STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Airtel acquires 9 per cent stake in Avaada Clean for Rs 7.8 crore

Bharti Airtel acquired a stake in Avaada to comply with regulatory requirements for captive power plants under the provisions of Electricity Act 2003 and Indian Electricity Rules 2005.

Published: 10th March 2022 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

Bharti Airtel.

Bharti Airtel

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel has acquired around a 9 per cent stake in renewable energy firm Avaada Clean TN Project for about Rs 7.88 crore in an all-cash deal, according to a regulatory filing.

Bharti Airtel acquired a stake in Avaada to comply with regulatory requirements for captive power plants under the provisions of Electricity Act 2003 and Indian Electricity Rules 2005 and procurement of cost-effective renewable energy, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

According to the filing, the company has paid "Rs 7,88,51,500 in aggregate for the acquisition of aggregate 78,85,150 equity shares of Rs 10 each," accounting for a 9.012 per cent stake.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharti Airtel Airtel Avaada Clean Avaada Clean TN Project
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp