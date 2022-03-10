ThinkEdu 2022: India’s leadership must to avoid eco disasters, says Gautam Adani 

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the race to avoid ecological disasters, the world will need India’s leadership, said Gautam Adani, Chairperson, Adani Group, at the 10th edition of ThinkEdu Conclave, organised by TNIE. Addressing the conclave virtually, Adani said, “India’s track record in living up to its sustainability commitments is better than any other major nation. It is the only large nation that is currently a full nine years ahead of (commitment) schedule.” He said the scale of investments announced in sustainability and renewable energy space by Indian conglomerates is unmatched by any other country.

Even the Adani Group has announced $70 billion of investments in the renewable energy value chain, he said. Lauding the startup ecosystem, Adani said, “Despite the economic havoc caused by the Covid pandemic, half of India’s unicorns have emerged last year. Analysts say 50 unicorns will emerge by the end of this year.”

Revolution in sustainability and climate change space will offer more opportunities for startups, he said.

Stressing on the need to boost digitalisation, Adani said, “When digital technology intersects with sustainability, it creates unforeseen business models.” By 2050, India’s population will reach 1.6 billion. With our median age still under 40, we will have a competitive demographic advantage over other countries, he said.

“We need to compete with the rest of the world but India has significant advantage in terms of youth, digital capability and infrastructural needs. It will drive us to both create and consume. Our response to these challenges will be the foundation of our nation’s growth over the next several decades,” Adani said, adding that in order to profit from this demographic dividend, India must disrupt its conventional education systems and digitise it.