STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

ThinkEdu 2022: India’s leadership must to avoid eco disasters, says Gautam Adani 

In the race to avoid ecological disasters, the world will need India’s leadership, said Gautam Adani, Chairperson, Adani Group, at the 10th edition of ThinkEdu Conclave, organised by TNIE. 

Published: 10th March 2022 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani (Photo | PTI)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In the race to avoid ecological disasters, the world will need India’s leadership, said Gautam Adani, Chairperson, Adani Group, at the 10th edition of ThinkEdu Conclave, organised by TNIE.  Addressing the conclave virtually, Adani said, “India’s track record in living up to its sustainability commitments is better than any other major nation. It is the only large nation that is currently a full nine years ahead of (commitment) schedule.” He said the scale of investments announced in sustainability and renewable energy space by Indian conglomerates is unmatched by any other country. 

Even the Adani Group has announced $70 billion of investments in the renewable energy value chain, he said. Lauding the startup ecosystem, Adani said, “Despite the economic havoc caused by the Covid pandemic, half of India’s unicorns have emerged last year. Analysts say 50 unicorns will emerge by the end of this year.” 

Revolution in sustainability and climate change space will offer more opportunities for startups, he said. 
Stressing on the need to boost digitalisation, Adani said, “When digital technology intersects with sustainability, it creates unforeseen business models.” By 2050, India’s population will reach 1.6 billion. With our median age still under 40, we will have a competitive demographic advantage over other countries, he said. 

“We need to compete with the rest of the world but India has significant advantage in terms of youth, digital capability and infrastructural needs. It will drive us to both create and consume. Our response to these challenges will be the foundation of our nation’s growth over the next several decades,” Adani said, adding that in order to profit from this demographic dividend, India must disrupt its conventional education systems and digitise it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gautam Adani ThinkEdu Conclave 2022
India Matters
Yogi Adityanath (L) and AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. (File | Agencies)
Assembly Elections Results LIVE | BJP retains UP and Uttarakhand; AAP decimates Congress in Punjab
Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi from Bucharest
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility removed by National Medical Commission
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Women as Change Agents in Corporate India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp