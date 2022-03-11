Exports from India hit $3 billion on Amazon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 1 lakh Indian exporters are now selling globally through Amazon’s e-commerce exports programme ‘Global Selling’, and they have surpassed $3 billion in cumulative exports. Amazon India on Thursday said that the number of sellers has grown 30% Y-o-Y since January 2020, and a large number of sellers come from non-metros.

Delhi NCR, Jaipur, Mumbai, Surat, and Bengaluru are the top 5 cities with maximum exporters on the programme. Exporters are showcasing over 140 million Made in India products to Amazon customers in over 200 countries.

Ecommerce exports or Direct to Customer (D2C) exports enables businesses to sell directly to customers globally. It helps them transcend boundaries and open a much larger pool of customers. Abhijit Kamra, Director, Global Trade Amazon India said this cumulative export showcases the demand for Indian-made products across the globe. “We aim to enable $10 billion in e-commerce by 2025 and contribute to overall exports from India,” he said. The programme was started in 2015 with 100 exporters.