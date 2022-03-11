STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Exports from India hit $3 billion on Amazon

Over 1 lakh Indian exporters are now selling globally through Amazon’s e-commerce exports programme ‘Global Selling’, and they have surpassed $3 billion in cumulative exports.

Published: 11th March 2022 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of an Amazon package ( File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 1 lakh Indian exporters are now selling globally through Amazon’s e-commerce exports programme ‘Global Selling’, and they have surpassed $3 billion in cumulative exports. Amazon India on Thursday said that the number of sellers has grown 30% Y-o-Y since January 2020, and a large number of sellers come from non-metros.

Delhi NCR, Jaipur, Mumbai, Surat, and Bengaluru are the top 5 cities with maximum exporters on the programme. Exporters are showcasing over 140 million Made in India products to Amazon customers in over 200 countries.

Ecommerce exports or Direct to Customer (D2C) exports enables businesses to sell directly to customers globally. It helps them transcend boundaries and open a much larger pool of customers. Abhijit Kamra, Director, Global Trade Amazon India said this cumulative export showcases the demand for Indian-made products across the globe. “We aim to enable $10 billion in e-commerce by 2025 and contribute to overall exports from India,” he said. The programme was started in 2015 with 100 exporters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amazon sellers Amazon eCommerce exports programme Amazon Global Selling
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp