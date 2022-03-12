STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Industrial production grows at 1.3% in January: Commerce Ministry

India’s Industrial Production (IIP) grew at 1.3% in the month of January, after hitting 10-month low in December, according to the data released by the Commerce ministry on Friday. 

Published: 12th March 2022 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s Industrial Production (IIP) grew at 1.3% in the month of January, after hitting a 10-month low in December, according to the data released by the Commerce Ministry on Friday. 

In December, the Industrial production showed just a 0.4% year-on-year growth compared to 1.4% growth registered in November 2021. The index is up around 13.7% on a cumulative basis in April-January 2021 compared to April-January 2020.  

The mining sector witnessed the highest growth at 2.8% during the January month as compared to a rise of 2.6% in December. Similarly, the manufacturing sector output grew 1.1% as against a degrowth of 0.9% in December 2021. However, the electricity generation growth lagged in January 2022, rising 0.9% versus 2.8% in December 2021.

However, the growth in Industrial Production in January hasn’t amused the analyst much as they find it relatively slower. Dr. Sunil Kumar Sinha, Principal Economist of India Ratings and Research noted that growth momentum was expected due to the spread of omicron variant of Covid-19 pandemic, but inability of the industrial sector to recover on a sustained basis point towards deeper problem like weakness in demand and/or supply side issues. 

Also, four consecutive months of negative growth in consumer durables and capital goods is indicating that neither consumption demand nor the investment demand is showing any traction. “The growth recovery in industrial output continues to be an area of worry as once again industrial output growth as captured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) came in at  1.3% in January 2022,” said Sinha.  
“However, despite the dismal growth numbers the positive side of January 2022 industrial output is that in level terms it has remained higher than the pre-Covid levels.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India’s Industrial Production IIP Commerce Ministry Industrial production India Ratings and Research
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp