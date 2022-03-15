STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

BharatPe forays into secured loans category

It had already launched the Gold Loan offering for its merchants in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and will be scaling this to 20 cities by the end of this year.

Published: 15th March 2022 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Indian Fintech firm BharatPe, which has been hogging the limelight for spats between Ashneer Grover and the company’s board, on Monday launched Gold loan for its merchant partners. BharatPe is keen to focus on its business irrespective of various allegations that Grover has been tweeting ever since he resigned from the firm recently.

The company forayed into the secured loans category with the launch of Gold loan and the company has partnered with the Reserve Bank of India-approved NBFCs (non-banking financial companies) to offer gold loan of up to Rs 20 lakh.

It has already launched the Gold Loan offering for its merchants in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and will be scaling this to 20 cities by the end of this year. The company has also set an ambitious target of facilitating disbursals of Rs 500 crore by the end of 2022.

Suhail Sameer, CEO, BharatPe said, “Credit gap is one of the biggest roadblocks in the growth journey of offline retailers. Over the last couple of years, we have been aggressively focusing on solving this by facilitating unsecured loans in partnership with NBFCs.”

BharatPe has facilitated disbursals of over Rs 3,000 crore to 3 lakh merchant partners. “With Gold loan, we have ventured into the big-ticket, secured loan category. Gold loan will enable us to further empower our merchant partners and positively impact millions of small businesses,” he said.

Before the launch, the fintech firm had conducted a pilot for the product for 2 months, and facilitated disbursals of Rs 10 crore during the pilot phase. It is facilitating gold loan at an interest rate of 0.39% per month. The firm has been facilitating unsecured loans of up to Rs 7 lakh, to offline merchants and kirana store owners.

Gold loan offering to come to 20 cities

It has already launched the Gold Loan offering for its merchants in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and will be scaling this to 20 cities by the end of this year. The company has also set an ambitious target of facilitating disbursals of Rs 500 crore by the end of 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BharatPe Ashneer Grover
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp