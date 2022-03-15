GST council not for inclusion of petroleum products: Hardeep Singh Puri

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A proposal to bring petroleum products under the Goods and Services Tax was taken up by the GST Council but it did not find favour, said the minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday.

The minister while replying to a question in Rajya Sabha said the states, which earn high revenue from the sale of petroleum products are reluctant to do so. “States which are acquiring high revenue from the sale of petrol and petroleum products and if I may also add liquor are normally reluctant to reduce their revenue from these two sources,” said Puri.

The minister also informed that their government will take all measures to ensure that consumers get relief from high fuel prices. The crude oil in the International market has been on boil ever since Russia declared military operation in Ukraine. The Brent Crude Future even touched $139 per barrel once. However, it retracted, and now hovers around $109 per barrel.