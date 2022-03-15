STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unicorn startup Licious raises USD 150 million

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Unicorn startup Licious, which sells meat products and seafood, on Tuesday said it has raised USD 150 million (about Rs 1,140 crore) in funding led by Singapore-based Amansa Capital for business growth.

Other major investors in the Series F2 funding round include Kotak PE and Axis Growth Avenues AIF - I.

Existing investors have also participated in the round along with prominent angel investors, including Nithin & Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha, BoAt's Aman Gupta, and Haresh Chawla, Partner, True North.

This round of fundraising comes just 6 months after the company became the first D2C (direct-to-consumer) unicorn in the country, Licious said in a statement.

The funds raised through Series F2 will be utilised for investment in the technological intervention that will help category development and improve the overall customer experience. The company will also invest in strategic acquisition and widen the brand's reach.

 "Today, Licious is the highest valued D2C start-up in India. This valuation is a direct outcome of the value that we have created for our stakeholders - investments made towards building the category have borne us rich dividends and have propelled growth for the company and its people," Vivek Gupta and Abhay Hanjura, co-founders, Licious, said.

In July 2021, Licious had raised USD 192 million in their Series F funding round. In October 2021, the company achieved a billion dollars valuation post receipt of funding worth USD 52 million.

