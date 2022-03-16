STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Crude oil falls below $100 after three weeks 

The drop of crude prices in the international market is a big relief for India as it imports 85% of its oil demand.

Published: 16th March 2022 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

A maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas. (Photo | Reuters)

Image used for representational purpose only(File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After staying above $100 per barrel for almost three weeks, the crude oil prices in the international market fell below $100 per barrel on Tuesday. The Brent Crude - the global benchmark for prices was trading at $98.40 per barrel while WTI was trading at $94.10 per barrel. The crude price in the international market has been on rise ever since Russia started its military operations in Ukraine. It had shot up over $100 a barrel, and reached even $139, a near 14-year high. 

On March 7, Brent hit $139.13 a barrel, the highest since 2008.  But in the past few days, the price of oil has come down due to factors, including resurgence of Covid 19 cases in China, the world’s biggest crude importer, and ceasefire talks between Ukraine and Russia.

The drop of crude prices in the international market is a big relief for India as it imports 85% of its oil demand. Experts believe that the surged crude price may have impacted India’s import bills and foreign exchange reserves and exchange rate. They have said if the government hadn’t passed this on the customer, it would have hurt its tax revenue. A study by State Bank of India’s (SBI) economic wing noted that given the increase in the price of crude oil in the international market; diesel and petrol prices should have been higher by `7-14 in India. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Crude oil WTI Russia State Bank of India
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp