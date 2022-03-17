Mukesh Ambani retains 'Wealthiest Asian' title

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Reliance Industries’ Mukesh Ambani has retained the wealthiest Asian title for the second consecutive year, with a 24% rise in wealth to $103 billion, according to the 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List, which was released on Wednesday.

With a 153% increase in wealth, Gautam Adani and the family of Adani Group became the second richest Asian. Adani added $49 billion to his wealth last year, and occupies the top spot of global wealth gainers, followed by Mukesh Ambani who ranks eighth in the list of global gainers. Adani has added `6,000 crore every week over the last year.

Falguni Nayar with $7.6 billion from Nykaa is the wealthiest new entrant in the list and also for the first time, six Indian unicorn founders entered the 2022 list. With a net worth of $23 billion each, Radhakishan Damani and family of Avenue Supermarts and SP Hinduja and family of Hinduja storm into the top 100 in the list for the first time.

Jumping 916 ranks over the last two years, and with a wealth of $3.3 billion Byju Raveendran of BYJU’s is the third richest entrepreneur from the education sector in the world. Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru are among the top 25 global cities that produce the most number of billionaires in the list. While Mumbai is home to 72 billionaires, the number comes to 51 and 28 in New Delhi and Bengaluru, respectively. Also, 215 Indian billionaires hail from 21 cities.

Pankaj Bansal, Director, M3M India said, “About 59% of the country’s billionaires are self-made, thus indicating that the new-generation entrepreneurs are financially-wise, asset-rich and investment-vibrant. Also, gender inclusivity and equality has been a noticeable theme with women outranking men across industries.”

Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher said, “The year was also a moment of reckoning for India’s start-up ecosystem, which witnessed major start-up IPOs including four companies in Hurun Global Unicorn Index. As many as 10 Tech companies that listed in 2021 cumulatively lost Rs 1,72,000 crore since listing, resulting in a momentary pause of the tech IPO.”

