STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SBI to provide USD 1 billion credit line to Sri Lanka for procurement of food, other essentials 

The ministry in a tweet said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

Published: 17th March 2022 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

SBI

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The finance ministry on Thursday said the State Bank of India (SBI) will provide USD 1 billion credit facility to Sri Lanka for procurement of food, medicines and other essential items.

The ministry in a tweet said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa here. The ministers discussed wide-ranging issues, it added.

"Agreement was signed between SBI and Government of Sri Lanka for USD 1 billion credit facility for procurement of food, medicine and other essential items to Sri Lanka," the ministry said in another tweet.

Earlier, the Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) had extended a line of credit of USD 500 million for financing the purchase of petroleum products to Sri Lanka which is facing a financial crisis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SBI State Bank of India Finance Ministry Nirmala Sitharaman S Jaishankar Basil Rajapaksa
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp