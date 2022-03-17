Toyota launches India’s 1st hydrogen fuel cell-powered electric vehicle

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Japanese automaker Toyota on Wednesday introduced India’s first hydrogen fuel cell-powered electric vehicle (FCEV) Mirai as a part of a pilot project By Toyota Kirloskar Motor and International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT) to study and evaluate the Toyota Mirai on Indian roads and climatic conditions.

Launched by Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Toyota Mirai is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell battery pack, and comes with a certified range of up to 650 km in a single full charge. Gadkari said the FCEV is completely environment-friendly with no tailpipe emissions other than water. He even said that we collect sewage water and generate green hydrogen by using an electrolyzer. “We can compress it with the generator running on ethanol, which again is a biofuel, and we will get the main hydrogen,” added Gadkari.

Toyota said that their goal is to achieve net-zero carbon (CO2) emission throughout the entire lifecycle that goes well beyond vehicles. “Given India’s energy mix and unique consumer needs, we believe carbon neutral and electrified vehicle technologies are required to achieve a practical and sustainable reduction in fossil fuel consumption and CO2 emissions,” said the automaker.