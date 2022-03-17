STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Toyota launches India’s 1st hydrogen fuel cell-powered electric vehicle

Toyota said that their goal is to achieve net zero carbon (CO2) emission throughout the entire lifecycle that goes well beyond vehicles.

Published: 17th March 2022 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Union minister Nitin Gadkari and RK Singh with others at the launch of EV Mirai

Union minister Nitin Gadkari and RK Singh with others at the launch of EV Mirai

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Japanese automaker Toyota on Wednesday introduced India’s first hydrogen fuel cell-powered electric vehicle (FCEV) Mirai as a part of a pilot project By Toyota Kirloskar Motor and International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT) to study and evaluate the Toyota Mirai on Indian roads and climatic conditions.

Launched by Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Toyota Mirai is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell battery pack, and comes with a certified range of up to 650 km in a single full charge. Gadkari said the  FCEV is completely environment-friendly with no tailpipe emissions other than water. He even said that we collect sewage water and generate green hydrogen by using an electrolyzer. “We can compress it with the generator running on ethanol, which again is a biofuel, and we will get the main hydrogen,” added Gadkari. 

Toyota said that their goal is to achieve net-zero carbon (CO2) emission throughout the entire lifecycle that goes well beyond vehicles. “Given India’s energy mix and unique consumer needs, we believe carbon neutral and electrified vehicle technologies are required to achieve a practical and sustainable reduction in fossil fuel consumption and CO2 emissions,” said the automaker.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Toyota FCEV Hydrogen power India ICAT
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp