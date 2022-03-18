IT company Accenture revises annual guidance upwards to 24-26 per cent

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Beating its own guidance, IT services and consulting firm Accenture on Thursday reported a 24 per cent increase in its second quarter FY22 revenue at USD 15.05 billion, compared with USD 12.09 billion for the same quarter in the last fiscal. The second quarter revenues were approximately USD 300 million above the top end of the company's guided range of USD 14.30 billion to USD 14.75 billion.

Accenture's fiscal year ends on August 31. The company also pointed out that the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the sanctions and other measures being imposed in response to this conflict have increased the level of economic and political uncertainty. Accenture expects revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 to be in the range of USD 15.70 billion to USD 16.15 billion, an increase of 22 per cent to 26 per cent in local currency.

For fiscal 2022, the company now expects revenue growth to be in the range of 24 per cent to 26 per cent in local currency, compared with 19 per cent to 22 per cent previously.

Accenture CEO Julie Sweet said, "Our outstanding second-quarter financial performance demonstrates continued strong, broad-based demand across all our markets, services and industries.We continue to take significant market share as clients increasingly turn to Accenture as the partner uniquely positioned to help them navigate today's accelerating pace of change."

The company employs 7 lakh people, of which over 2.5 lakh people are based in India. The IT firm also said that its operating income was USD 2.06 billion, which is a 25 per cent increase over the same period last year, and its operating margin was 13.7 per cent.

Its new bookings for the quarter were USD 19.6 billion, with record bookings in both consulting and outsourcing of USD 10.9 billion and USD 8.7 billion, respectively, the company has added.