'Restart activities are progressing well', say Jet Airways owners

NEW DELHI: As financial year 2022 is about to end and there is yet no definite timeline as to when it would make its second inning’s maiden flight, the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, new promoters of the beleaguered Jet Airways, said that the scheduled services of the airline will restart soon.

The consortium, in a statement, stated that the "restart activities are progressing well" and that they are in talks with the government for approvals and with aircraft lessors for aircrafts.

"We are working closely with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation ("DGCA") on the approval process and timelines for proving flight, following which the Air Operator Certificate ("AOC") of Jet Airways will be re-validated. The resumption of scheduled services will follow soon thereafter," the consortium said.

It added restarting an airline is a complex exercise that must be done meticulously, in coordination with the regulatory authorities. It also said that the extension of timeline has nothing to do with where aircraft are registered and deregistered or the cost of leasing.

Jet had recently appointed aviation veteran Sanjiv Kapoor as the Chief Executive Officer and Vipula Gunatileka, the former CEO of Sri Lankan Airlines, as the airline's chief financial officer, giving a major boost to the airline's revival plan. Jet has faced multiple setbacks since the consortium’s plan to revive it was approved by the NCLT in June 2021.

'Restarting airline a complex excercise'

