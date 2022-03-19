Entrepreneur Uttpal Patel’s vision of developing green Gujarat is impressive

By Express News Service

GANDHINAGAR: The entrepreneurial space in India is filled with many young and aspiring talents spread across different verticals. All that makes an entrepreneur successful is their creative thinking with the will to give it back to society. Uttpal Patel is one such name whose work ethos makes him one of the youngest entrepreneurs in the country. The 26-year-old is the CEO of Nakshatra Group, one of the leading infrastructure and real estate companies in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Patel has always emphasised the need for providing luxurious amenities and giving people a better living opportunity at affordable pricing, Patel is bridging the gap by providing luxury and artistic infrastructure across Gujarat.

Striving towards making his home state the ultimate real estate hub, Nakshatra Group has achieved the highest rate of customer satisfaction in housing and commercial spaces.

Patel has started an initiative of planting trees. Working to build a prospering society, he urges people to go green and take utmost care of nature by not exploiting it. His team at Nakshatra Group plants hundreds of trees every year to maintain an eco-friendly essence in Gujarat.

Besides the ever-growing demand for urbanisation, Patel understands the importance of preserving nature. One of his campaigns included pasting radium stickers on stray dogs to minimise their risk of accidents.

Sharing his views on the sustainable development in Gujarat, he said, “I intend to create Gujarat with big real estate spaces and also contribute towards developing a greener state. Through this, we can reduce pollution levels and breathe fresh air by planting trees.”