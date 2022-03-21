STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Jammu & Kashmir has huge potential', say Gulf investors and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

J&K has been looking to bring in investments in diverse sectors, including tourism and hospitality, and currently, a UAE delegation is visiting the Union Territory.

Published: 21st March 2022 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 10:16 AM

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A 34-member delegation of businessmen from  the UAE, Hong Kong and other GCC countries, which is on four-day visit to Jammu & Kashmir to explore investment opportunities, on Tuesday met local businessmen and entrepreneurs during Gulf Business Summit in Srinagar.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted the scope for cooperation between Jammu & Kashmir and GCC companies to make the 'paradise on earth' the most beautiful investment destination in the world.

"We promise to provide global standard end-to-end facilities for the businesses, skilled workforce, transparent and hassle-free regulatory mechanism and creation of necessary infrastructure wherever required," Sinha said.

"Since my Dubai Expo visit in January, many companies from the UAE have announced long-term plans for J&K. We are ready to take the relationship to a qualitatively new level and strengthen our economic partnership," he added.

Thanking India and Indians "who built with us the UAE", Abdul al Shaybani, CEO of Emirates International Investment Group, said, "Kashmir is a piece of paradise. There is a big opportunity for our whole team to invest here." The delegation visited stalls put up by entrepreneurs at SKICC.

