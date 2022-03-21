STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SMP Port carries ship-to-ship LPG transfer for cross border trade 

Apart from ushering a new in the Indo-Bangladesh relations, it will also open connectivity between SMP Port Kolkata and Mongla Port of Bangladesh where the LPG cargo is bound for, it said.

Published: 21st March 2022 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

LPG, LPG cylinder

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

KOLKATA: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), Kolkata opened a new chapter in cargo handling by commencing ship-to ship (STS) operations for LPG cargo bound for Bangladesh, an official statement said.

Apart from ushering a new in the Indo-Bangladesh relations, it will also open connectivity between SMP Port Kolkata and Mongla Port of Bangladesh where the LPG cargo is bound for, it said.

SMP Port was earlier known as Kolkata Port Trust.

STS operator M/s Pace Marine Solutions Pvt Ltd approached SMPK with such a proposal in the month of October/November 2021 post commencement of successful operation of STS for LPG and other liquefied cargo bound for Haldia.

VLGC M T MIURA carrying 11666.335 tonne of propane and 32848.

804 tonne of Butane from Trincomallee, Srilanka anchored at Sandheads on March 19 and on completion of customs formalities commenced discharging cargo in four LPG barges, port officials said.

The STS operation involving Floater and LPG barges was being undertaken in Indonesia earlier and SMP, Kolkata is the first major port in the country for undertaking such operation within its limits, said SMP Chairman Vinit Kumar.

As a startup venture the port has provided its Tug for towing and placing Yokohama fenders for safe berthing of vessels in the sea, said Kumar.

India is carrying out dredging activity in Bangladesh for smooth sailing of ships from Kolkata to Bangladesh ports for sustainable and economic logistics infrastructure to North East, the Union shipping minister had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LPG Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port SMP Port LPG cargo Bangladesh
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
What an increase in Fed rates would mean for India
Smija K Mohan with her husband (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kerala lottery seller with Midas touch lauded after handing over winning ticket to buyer again
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Fight for Congress leadership change not enough
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
After the poll defeat, dissent and chinks appear in SP alliance in UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp