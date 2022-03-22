STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Coal production may increase to 1 billion tonnes

India is planning to increase coal production to 1 billion tonnes by 2023-24, informed the coal minister Pralhad Joshi in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Published: 22nd March 2022 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

coalfields, coal blocks

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is planning to increase coal production to 1 billion tonnes by 2023-24, informed the coal minister Pralhad Joshi in Rajya Sabha on Monday. The minister, in a written reply to the House said as per the draft report of Niti Aayog, the coal demand is expected to remain in the range of 1,192-1,325 million tonnes by 2030.

“A plan to increase all India coal production to the level of 1 BT by 2023-24 and coal production by Coal India Limited to 1 BT by 2024-25 has been prepared. The resultant increase in coal availability will be able to meet the demand of coal to the extent available,” said the minister.

He also highlighted the steps the ministry has taken to boost the coal production in the country. It includes the commercial auction of coal on revenue share mechanism, allowed sale of excess coal production, rolling auction and single window clearance. 

In October 2021, coal stocks at coal-based power projects had touched a low of 7.23 million tonnes (mt). The depleted fuel stocks raised concerns about a possible electricity shortage in the country. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coal production Pralhad Joshi
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp