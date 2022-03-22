Coal production may increase to 1 billion tonnes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is planning to increase coal production to 1 billion tonnes by 2023-24, informed the coal minister Pralhad Joshi in Rajya Sabha on Monday. The minister, in a written reply to the House said as per the draft report of Niti Aayog, the coal demand is expected to remain in the range of 1,192-1,325 million tonnes by 2030.

“A plan to increase all India coal production to the level of 1 BT by 2023-24 and coal production by Coal India Limited to 1 BT by 2024-25 has been prepared. The resultant increase in coal availability will be able to meet the demand of coal to the extent available,” said the minister.

He also highlighted the steps the ministry has taken to boost the coal production in the country. It includes the commercial auction of coal on revenue share mechanism, allowed sale of excess coal production, rolling auction and single window clearance.

In October 2021, coal stocks at coal-based power projects had touched a low of 7.23 million tonnes (mt). The depleted fuel stocks raised concerns about a possible electricity shortage in the country.