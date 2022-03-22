STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Nissan India rolls out 50,000th unit of SUV Magnite

Magnite has so far received over 1 lakh customer bookings in domestic and export markets.

Published: 22nd March 2022 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Nissan logo

Nissan (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Automaker Nissan India on Tuesday said it has rolled out the 50,000th unit of its SUV Magnite from the Chennai plant of the Renault-Nissan alliance.

Magnite has so far received over 1 lakh customer bookings in domestic and export markets, Nissan India said in a statement.

Commenting on the milestone, Nissan Motor India President Sinan Ozkok said, "Magnite has been a core model under Nissan's global transformation strategy. It is playing a key role in strengthening the company's presence in India and overseas".

Since its launch in December 2020, 50,000 units of Magnite have been produced from the Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL) plant in Chennai, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing semiconductor shortage, the company said.

Last year, Nissan India had commenced exports of Magnite in South Africa and Indonesia.

It is now also available in Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Brunei, Uganda, Kenya, Seychelles, Mozambique, Zambia, Mauritius, Tanzania and Malawi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nissan Nissan Magnite Nissan India Sinan Ozkok
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp