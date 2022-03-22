STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TCS, IIT-Madras team up to launch M.Tech programme in industrial Artificial Intelligence

IIT Madras

IIT-Madras (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with IIT-Madras to launch an M.Tech programme in industrial Artificial Intelligence (AI) for working professionals.

Designed in consultation with TCS, the 18-month-course will be offered by IIT-Madras in online live teaching mode through virtual classrooms, the company said in a release.

TCS and IIT-Madras have partnered to launch an M.Tech programme in industrial Artificial Intelligence, the release said adding that the course is targeted at upskilling corporate employees in the applications of AI, to solve industrial problems.

The first cohort of students for the programme will be from TCS.

The programme will have theoretical courses and lab work covering data science and AI.

Theoretical courses will cover concepts in fundamental mathematical techniques required for understanding data science algorithms, time series analysis, multivariate data analysis, machine learning, deep learning and reinforcement learning.

Applied courses will describe implementations of AI solutions for industrial problems in a case study format.

