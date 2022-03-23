E-commerce platform Meesho targets to reach 12 lakh sellers by end of 2022

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Internet commerce platform Meesho, which is backed by SoftBank and Facebook, targets 10-12 lakh sellers by the end of this year. At present, the platform has close to four lakh sellers. It has also set an ambitious target of achieving 100 million monthly transacting users by December 2022.

“When we get to that number, we will be the e-commerce platform in the country with the largest seller base. A year ago, we had 90,000 sellers, and we have already grown five times and we have another 3x growth plan on the seller side,” Kirti Varun Avasarala, Chief Product Officer at Meesho told TNIE.At present, Amazon and Flipkart are the largest e-commerce players in India.

Meesho is launching an integrated e-commerce app for buyers and sellers. “Sellers need an interface to manage their business- accept the orders, upload and list their products- they do these activities through a desktop portal. Now, we are introducing a mobile version of that portal, “ Kirti Varun said.

The platform is aggressively acquiring more sellers, which include a large proportion of small sellers. “Most of these small sellers operate in Tier-2 and beyond cities spread across the country. They are small traders and manufacturers, who have been selling mostly offline. Now, they are coming online and selling their goods,” he said.

Meesho has grown close to 40x since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, and recently during the Holi sale, it recorded over 1.4 crore orders in three days. It provides access to over 77 million products from different categories.

With an aim to onboard more sellers, the internet commerce platform is also investing in making the seller app and all of the tools in 10-12 different languages.