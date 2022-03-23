STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

E-commerce platform Meesho targets to reach 12 lakh sellers by end of 2022

With an aim to onboard more sellers, the internet commerce platform is also investing in making the seller app and all of the tools in 10-12 different languages.

Published: 23rd March 2022 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Meesho

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Internet commerce platform Meesho, which is backed by SoftBank and Facebook, targets 10-12 lakh sellers by the end of this year. At present, the platform has close to four lakh sellers.  It has also set an ambitious target of achieving 100 million monthly transacting users by December 2022.

“When we get to that number, we will be the e-commerce platform in the country with the largest seller base. A year ago, we had 90,000 sellers, and we have already grown five times and we have another 3x growth plan on the seller side,” Kirti Varun Avasarala, Chief Product Officer at Meesho told TNIE.At present, Amazon and Flipkart are the largest e-commerce players in India.

Meesho is launching an integrated e-commerce app for buyers and sellers. “Sellers need an interface to manage their business- accept the orders, upload and list their products- they do these activities through a desktop portal. Now, we are introducing a mobile version of that portal, “ Kirti Varun said.

The platform is aggressively acquiring more sellers, which include a large proportion of small sellers. “Most of these small sellers operate in Tier-2 and beyond cities spread across the country. They are small traders and manufacturers, who have been selling mostly offline. Now, they are coming online and selling their goods,” he said.

Meesho has grown close to 40x since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, and recently during the Holi sale, it recorded over 1.4 crore orders in three days. It provides access to over 77 million products from different categories.

With an aim to onboard more sellers, the internet commerce platform is also investing in making the seller app and all of the tools in 10-12 different languages.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
E commerce Meesho Softbank Facebook Seller
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp