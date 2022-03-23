February crude oil production falls below target 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s crude oil production dropped to 2272.26 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) in February, which is 2.19% lower when compared with the corresponding period of the previous year and 5.6% short of the official target.

As per the data by the petroleum ministry, the cumulative crude oil production during April-February 2021-22 stood at 27,162.3 TMT, which is 4.71% lower than the target and 2.57% lower than the production during the corresponding period of last year. Crude oil production by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) at 1510.52 TMT, was 2.92% lower than month’s target.