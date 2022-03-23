STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government puts curbs on exports of hydrofluorocarbons

The government on Wednesday imposed curbs on exports of hydrofluorocarbons, used in refrigeration and air-conditioning, to boost domestic availability of the chemical.

Published: 23rd March 2022 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Exports

Image used for representational purposes only ( File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday imposed curbs on exports of hydrofluorocarbons, used in refrigeration and air-conditioning, to boost domestic availability of the chemical.

Exporters will now have to seek permission from the government to export hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs).

"Export policy of hydrofluorocarbons has been revised from free to restricted category with immediate effect, and export authorisations would be issued on NOC (No Objection Certificate) from MoEF and CC (Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change)," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

The move assumes significance as the government has extended a Rs 6,238-crore PLI (Production-Linked Incentive) scheme for white goods to boost the manufacturing of components and sub-assemblies of ACs and LED lights.

Earlier this month, the government had imposed similar curbs on imports of HFCs.

