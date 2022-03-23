Industry associations in Goa seek resumption of mining activities

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Industry associations in Goa have pitched for the resumption of sustainable mining in the state, saying the ban on mining has adversely impacted livelihoods.

It has been four years since mining was stopped in Goa.

"Recommendations have been made by CII Goa to the centre and the state to resume mining in the state (Goa).

CII as an apex industry body strongly recommends the resumption of sustainable mining to bring Goa's economy back on track.

Though great efforts have been put in by various industry bodies in the state, very little has been seen on ground," CII Goa State Council Chairperson Swati Salgaocar said.

Salgaocar said that under the circumstances, a legislative cure is the only option for a swift resumption of mining which is a source of revenue not only to the government but also to many secondary and tertiary industries in Goa.

Since the mining concessions, which were given for perpetuity under the Portuguese Law, were converted into leases by the Abolition Act 1987, it is only fair that the benefit of a tenure of 50 years from date of grant which is available to leases throughout the country as per the 2015 MMDR Amendment Act, be made available to Goan leases, Salgaocar noted.

Though the leases came into being in 1987, the tenure was made effective retrospectively from 1961 to protect the revenue collected by the state government from 1961-1987.

The retrospective application of the Abolition Act was struck down by the Bombay High Court and the case is pending before a nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court.

The Ministry of Mines has filed an application before the Supreme Court seeking an expeditious hearing in the matter.

Goa Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) President Ralph De Sousa said mining is the lifeline of the state's economy.

It is going on normally all over the country except in Goa.

"GCCI strongly feels that the state's commerce and industry needs a boost to get over the current economic lull that is caused due to mining closure for the last four years and further worsened with the COVID pandemic.

The Ukraine war may further affect the business in some way or the other," Sousa said.

It is rather unfortunate that despite generating valuable economic returns as well as providing livelihood to many, mining in Goa has been under a constant suspension since March 2018, Goa Mineral Ore Exporters Association Secretary Glenn Kalavampara said.