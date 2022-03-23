STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

No plan under consideration for disinvestment of BSNL: Minister Devusinh Chauhan

The minister also asserted that there is no delay or deficiency in services provided by BSNL due to the implementation of voluntary retirement scheme in early 2020.

Published: 23rd March 2022 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

BSNL (File photo)

BSNL (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has no plans for disinvestment of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan in a written reply to the Lok Sabha also asserted that there is no delay or deficiency in services provided by BSNL due to the implementation of voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) in early 2020.

The current strength of employees is sufficient for the operation of the state-owned telecom corporation, Chauhan said.

"There is no plan under consideration for disinvestment of BSNL," Chauhan said to a question related to immovable assets of BSNL.

The value of immovable assets, including buildings, lands, towers, telecom equipment and non-telecom equipment as of March 31, 2021, adds to Rs 89,878 crore (total netblock), as per audited financials.

As of December 31, 2021, the all India market share of BSNL stood at 9.90 per cent for mobile subscribers, and 15.40 per cent for wired broadband subscribers.

The government had approved a revival plan for BSNL in October 2019, which included measures to reduce the staff cost through a VRS for employees of 50 years of age and above, administrative allotment of spectrum for providing 4G services with funding through budgetary allocation, monetisation of non-core and core assets to generate resources to retire debt, meet capital expenditure and other requirement and debt restructuring by raising of sovereign guarantee bonds.

"As a result of these measures, BSNL has become EBITDA positive (operating profit) in 2020-21," Chauhan said.

Responding to a separate question on national digital communications policy, Chauhan said the said policy was launched in 2018 with a vision to fulfil the information and communication needs of citizens and enterprises through the establishment of a ubiquitous, resilient, secure, accessible and affordable digital communications infrastructure.

The implementation of the objectives of the policy has not been divided into phases.

On whether the government intends to launch a follow-up policy with the completion of the NDCP (National Digital Communications Policy) in 2022, the minister replied, "As of now, the Government has not thought of launching a follow-up policy".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devusinh Chauhan Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd BSNL
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp