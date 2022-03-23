STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Online food delivery platform Zomato Instant to offer omlette, maggi in 10 minutes

Goyal took to Twitter and explained about the 10-minute delivery after receiving backlash from social media users who were questioning the safety of delivery partners.

Published: 23rd March 2022 09:25 AM

Zomato

Zomato (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after online food delivery platform Zomato announced its 10-minute food delivery offering ‘Zomato Instant’, its founder Deepinder Goyal said the delivery will be for specific nearby locations, popular and standardised menu items, which include maggi, bread omelette, poha, coffee, chai, biryani and momos.

Goyal took to Twitter and explained about the 10-minute delivery after receiving backlash from social media users who were questioning the safety of delivery partners.“No penalties for late deliveries. No incentives for on-time deliveries for both 10- and 30-minute deliveries,” he said. The food delivery platform will also be building new food stations to enable the 10-minute service for specific customer locations. Goyal said 10-minute delivery is as safe for its delivery partners as 30-minute delivery.

